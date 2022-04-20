Morning news brief: US sends warplanes to Ukraine, Covid cases in India, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The US said Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts amid the Russian invasion. However, the type and number of aircraft haven't been specified. Also read the match report of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Amid Russia's Donbas offensive, US sends warplanes to Ukraine

Just days after US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, the US said Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts amid the Russian invasion.

Covid in India: Lockdowns and restrictions? Take pre-emptive action if required, Centre writes to these states

Amid a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity rate in some parts of India, the central government on Tuesday (April 19) wrote a letter to some states, advising them to take pre-emptive actions in case required.

Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool thrash rivals Manchester United 4-0

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday (April 19) to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least.

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard accusations 'heinous,' says he never struck ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case to correct the public`s perception and stand up for his children.

WATCH | Gravitas: Sri Lankan police open fire on protesters

Anti-government protesters were targeted in Sri Lanka. At least one person was killed when cops opened fire on a group of protesters.