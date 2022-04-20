Covid in India: Lockdowns and restrictions? Take pre-emptive action if required, Centre writes to these states

Amid a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity rate in some parts of India, the central government on Tuesday (April 19) wrote a letter to some states, advising them to take pre-emptive actions in case required.

Rajesh Bhushan, who is the country's Union health secretary, suggested the five states to follow the strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to covid-19 appropriate behaviour".

In the letter, it is written that appropriate Covid measures must be considered and wearing masks in crowded places has been emphasised.

Bhushan wrote, "These are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's caseload and a higher positivity rate."

"The Centre advised all states and UTs to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," he added.

The five states mentioned in the letter include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Delhi. The health ministry has advised all states to continue monitoring the spread of infection.

"It is essential that state must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection," said Bhushan in the letter.

He added that laxity at any level may nullify the gains achieved in Covid management so far.

On Tuesday (April 19) Covid data shows a steep decline in cases - 1,247 infections - as compared to 2,183 on Monday.

However, the sudden rise in cases caused panic as concerns regarding the speculative fourth wave, lockdowns and restrictions were raised.

Key points:

Delhi has reported an increase in the number of new cases from 998 in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 in the week ending April 19.

Haryana has reported an increase in the number of new cases from 521 in the week ending April 12 to 1,299 in the week ending April 19.

Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in the number of new cases from 217 in the week ending April 12 to 637 in the week ending April 19.

Maharashtra has reported 693 new cases in the week ending April 19.

Mizoram has reported 539 new Covid cases in the week ending April 19.

(With inputs from agencies)