Morning news brief: US Senate passes COVID bill, Pope in Iraq, more

US Senate on Sunday passed President Joe Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. This will give most Americans a one time payment of USD 1400 and more help. Meanwhile, Pope Francis is getting ready to meet Iraqi Christians who suffered during Islamic State's rule. Read this and more in our morning news brief.



US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid bill on party-line vote

The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favor, on what would be one of the largest stimulus packages in U.S. history.

Donald Trump asks Republicans to stop using his name to raise funds

Trump is, meanwhile, is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money to assist the Republican candidates for 2022 congressional candidates



Pope to meet Iraqi Christians who suffered under IS

On Saturday, Pope Francis commented on use of religion by terrorists.



US agency probes Facebook for alleged racial bias

China's polar silk road by 2025?