Morning news brief: US rules out support for Israel's Rafah plan; Putin hails Crimea as 'New Russia', & more

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to press on for an assault on Rafah, US President Joe Biden warned that an Israeli operation in Rafah would deepen anarchy in Gaza. Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that Crimea had "returned to its home harbour" and added that the territory would move ahead with Russia "hand in hand". Putin was speaking to thousands who had gathered at the Red Square in Moscow, a day after the Russian president claimed a landslide victory. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un monitored a live fire drill that took place on Monday (Mar 18), according to the KCNA, to test the “real war capabilities” of the 600-millimetre multiple rocket launchers and improve the operators’ combat readiness.

The fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants continued around Gaza's strategically located Al-Shifa hospital after Israel claimed to have taken control of the medical facility on Tuesday (March 19) reportedly in an early morning raid.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a programme which marked the 10th anniversary of Crimea's annexation, which has been deemed illegal by the Western nations, hailed its "return" to the country from Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a live fire drill of nuclear-capable “super-large” multiple rocket launchers which are designed to target the South Korean capital Seoul, reported Pyongyang’s state media, on Tuesday (Mar 19).

In a rapid escalation of gang violence in Haiti, gunmen launched a brazen assault on two affluent neighborhoods in the capital of the Caribbean Sea.



