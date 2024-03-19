Haiti gang violence claims dozen lives as Caribbean nation edges on brink of collapse

In a rapid escalation of gang violence in Haiti, gunmen launched a brazen assault on two affluent neighborhoods in the capital of the Caribbean Sea. The attack, which targeted the communities of Laboule and Thomassin before dawn on Monday (March 17), has shattered the relative peace that had prevailed in these areas despite a surge in gang activity across Port-au-Prince.

At least a dozen people reportedly died in this episode of violence in Haiti neighbourhoods.

Residents were forced to flee their homes as assailants ransacked properties. Desperate pleas for help flooded radio stations as terrified civilians sought refuge from the onslaught.

The grim aftermath of the assault was evident in the streets of nearby Pétion-Ville, where the bodies of at least twelve individuals lay strewn, news agency AFP reported.

Despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry announcing his resignation, the violence continues unabated.

Henry has pledged to step down upon the formation of a transitional presidential council.

Gangs, emboldened by the power vacuum, persist in their campaign of terror, defying calls for peace and stability.

What is happening in Port-au-Prince?

The beleaguered capital remains paralysed with its streets engulfed in flames of unrest and uncertainty.

Recent attacks, including a devastating fire at the main prison and the targeted assault on the residence of the national police chief, have plunged Haiti deeper into turmoil.

Haiti's government has imposed a nighttime curfew extension in a desperate bid to stem the tide of violence.

However, the gang violence continues with the targeted destruction of critical infrastructure as well as the delay in the deployment of an UN-backed police force from Kenya. The decision to withhold intervention until the establishment of a transitional council continues to add to the crisis.

Also watch | Haiti gang violence: Haiti healthcare system on the verge of collapse; doctors murdered × The specter of further violence continues to loom over Haiti amid a relentless onslaught of violence by armed gangs on a rampage.

Since January 2023, the UN has reported that with 5,000 people displaced 2,439 people have died in Haiti.



In the first nine months of 2023, there were over 5,600 gang-related incidents, including 3,156 killings and 1,248 kidnappings.