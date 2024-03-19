Putin describes Crimea as part of 'New Russia', announces new rail line from Rostov-on-Don to Crimea

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a programme which marked the 10th anniversary of Crimea's annexation, which has been deemed illegal by the Western nations, hailed its "return" to the country from Ukraine.

He said that Crimea had "returned to its home harbour" and added that the territory would move ahead with Russia "hand in hand".

Putin was speaking to thousands who had gathered at the Red Square in Moscow, a day after the Russian president claimed a landslide victory.

The governments of Western nations have condemned the voting, calling it a "sham".

Germany has said that Russia held a "pseudo-election", while the US said claimed was "obviously not free nor fair." Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Putin of "simulating" another election.

Speaking about the elections, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that no serious opposition candidates were permitted to contest the elections, "starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin's regime".

He further emphasised that conducting Russian elections in annexed Ukrainian territories was an "abhorrent violation of the UN charter and Ukrainian sovereignty".

Putin on Monday (Mar 18) said that the "return" of four Ukrainian regions to Russia was "much more grave and tragic" than Crimea.

"But in the end we did it. It is a big event in the history of our country," said Putin, while calling the occupied territories as being part of "New Russia". As Putin made these remarks, the crowds chanted "Russia, Russia".

Russia's new railway line to run from Rostov-on-Don to Crimea

Putin further announced that Russia will lay down a new railway line which will run from their city of Rostov-on-Don to Crimea through occupied Ukraine. This route is likely to serve as an alternative way to the current bridge which connects the peninsula to Russia's mainland.

"This is how together, hand in hand, we will move on. This is what - not in words, but in deeds - makes us really stronger," Putin said.

The bridge, which connects Russia and Crimea and was opened in 2018, has been attacked numerous times and forced to close twice before the war started in Ukraine.

Watch: Russian presidential polls day 2: Over 114 MN Russians eligible to vote Earlier in the rally, Putin said that a railway line from Rostov to the occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk and Donetsk had been restored, and it will now be extended to Sevastopol, the Crimean port city.

Putin further thanked the citizens for showing their support in the recent elections, in which he clinched a landslide victory of 87 per cent votes and a fifth term.

Russians held elections for three days and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine it was held even longer to ensure residents participate in the process.

Putin has been the president of Russia since 2000 and is now set to remain in power till 2030, which will make him the longest-serving Kremlin leader after Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.