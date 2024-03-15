Zelensky says Russia will get 'fair response' for Odesa strike

A Russian ballistic missile strike devastated a residential area in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people and injuring over 70 others, marking Moscow's deadliest attack in weeks, according to Ukrainian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the vile strike, vowing that Ukrainian forces would deliver a fair response to Russia for the assault on a city that has faced near-daily attacks by Russian drones or missiles throughout the month.

Ukrainian regional governor Oleh Kiper reported that two Iskander-M missiles launched from the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, gas pipelines, and electricity supply lines in Odesa. Some residents experienced disruptions in gas and electricity services due to the strikes.

Kiper described the impact as severe, particularly from the second missile, emphasising its swift trajectory from the occupied Crimea. Tragically, a medic and rescuer were killed by a subsequent missile strike while attending to victims of the initial attack, with ten individuals sustaining serious injuries.

Zelensky assured that the Ukrainian Defense Forces would retaliate against the "Russian killers" in a proportionate manner.

In response to the casualties, residents rushed to donate blood, leading to long queues at medical centers, prompting local authorities to declare Saturday as a day of mourning.

The assault obliterated a three-story recreational facility and approximately ten private residences, as confirmed by the southern military command. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to extinguish fires and clear debris, while bodies were solemnly attended to and laid out for identification.

Odesa, a vital Ukrainian port, has been a frequent target of Russian aggression, particularly following Moscow's withdrawal from a U.N.-brokered agreement that had ensured safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

Watch: Russia holds presidential election amid war with Ukraine × Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak characterised the attack as Russian terror, underscoring the enemy's vulnerability as it engages in brutalities against civilians while struggling to maintain security within its own borders.

Despite Moscow's denial of targeting civilians, numerous civilian casualties have resulted from recurrent Russian airstrikes across Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has retaliated using long-range drones, notably targeting oil refineries in the lead-up to Russia's presidential election from March 15-17, including an assault on a small refinery in Russia's Kaluga region.