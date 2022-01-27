Morning news brief: US responds to Russian demands, North Korea fires projectile, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: The United States has sent a written response to Russia's demands in eastern Europe while it upheld NATO's 'open-door' policy. Also, read our explainer on the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 dubbed the "stealth Omicron".

Click on headlines to read the full report:

Ukraine crisis: US responds to Russian demands, upholds NATO's 'open-door' policy

The United States has sent a written response to Russia's demands in eastern Europe. While it offered a "principled and pragmatic evaluation" of the Kremlin's concerns, the US has upheld North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) 'open-door' policy. This policy refers to NATO's openness to new member countries. Ukraine is keen to be part of NATO, something Russia is fiercely against.

North Korea again fires 'unidentified projectile' into the sea

Kim Jong-Un's regime fired another "unidentified projectile" into the East Sea on Thursday. It was the sixth missile test undertaken by the country in January. The country had said it had fired two hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11 and a suspected ballistic missile test on January 14 and 17.

UK PM Boris Johnson might face letters of no confidence by Tory MPs after 'partygate' probe report

Some Conservative members of parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom are set to send the letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the report probing lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street is published, The Guardian reported.

Explainer: What is the new 'stealth Omicron'?

As the world continues to battle against the Omicron wave, the World Health Organisation(WHO) warned that sub-variants have been on the rise worldwide. Reports say the BA.2 variant dubbed the "stealth Omicron" has been on the rise in UK and Denmark.

WATCH | Oil prices touch $90 a barrel for the first time in 7 years amid Russia-Ukraine conflict