UK PM Boris Johnson might face letters of no confidence by Tory MPs after 'partygate' probe report

Some Conservative members of parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom are set to send the letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the report probing lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street is published, The Guardian reported.

In the UK, the leadership challenge can be triggered if 15 per cent of Conservative MPs write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's "1922 Committee", which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

As per the report, after the civil servant Sue Gray releases probe findings, some senior Tories might force a no-confidence vote in Johnson.

"It's the white, middle-aged backbencher he has to watch. People who feel strongly about their morals and to whom this prime minister can't offer anything personally," one MP said as quoted by The Guardian.

There are more than two dozen former ministers who are ready to against Johnson - more than 70 in that category in total.

Gray's report may determine the prime minister's future, however, Boris has refused to resign despite the criticism.

Although, it is clear when the results of that investigation would be published, especially as police have opened their own investigation.

As per reports, if Gray’s report is published on Thursday or Friday, Johnson will go to the Commons with it.

In the case of Johnson's ouster, possible replacements UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who has had a high profile role in publicising the government's support for the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and foreign minister Liz Truss, who is popular among grassroots party members.