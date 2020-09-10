Morning news brief: US pulls visas from Chinese students, Navalny's poisoning and more

Visas of over 1000 Chinese revoked by US under Trump's order: State Department

According to the State Department, more than 1,000 visas have been revoked since it began implementing the proclamation on June 1.

Alexei Navalny's poisoning likely by 'senior Russian officials': Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that there was "substantial chances" that a senior official in Kremlin ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning.

68 per dent decline in wildlife population in less than 50 years: Report

Human activity is to be blamed for severe destruction to three-quarters of land and 40 per cent of the oceans.

US election 2020: Donald Trump admits 'downplaying' seriousness of COVID-19

For the first time, Trump has reportedly admitted to downplaying the deadly situation in one of the strongest countries.

Rebel vote in Ethiopia: Tigray leaders reject poll delay