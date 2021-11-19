Morning news brief: US investigates Instagram, floods in Canada and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. Read about how several farmers and rescuers used boats and personal watercraft, such as jet skis, to rescue hundreds of cows stranded in the floodwaters in Canada’s province of British Columbia. The rescuers made strenuous efforts to tow cows to dry land.

Also, a teacher in California told students belonging to a conservative club to "jump off a bridge" after they waved an anti-Biden flag at a Veterans Day event.

'Real threat': US investigates Instagram's impact on children's mental health

A group of US states have announced a joint probe into Meta Platforms, for promoting its social media app Instagram to children despite knowing the harm it can cause to their mental health.

To rescue cows, farmers use boats, jet skis as floods wreak havoc in Canada's British Columbia

In a unique development, several farmers and rescuers used boats and personal watercraft, such as jet skis, to rescue hundreds of cows stranded in the floodwaters in Canada’s province of British Columbia. The rescuers made strenuous efforts to tow cows to dry land.

Watch: Upset teacher tells students to 'jump off a bridge' for waving anti-Biden flag in US

A teacher in California told students belonging to a conservative club to "jump off a bridge" after they waved an anti-Biden flag at a Veterans Day event.

WTA chairman to pull out of China if Peng Shuai's safety not taken care of; Serena Williams expresses concern

The head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, in an interview with CNN, has said that he is in favour of pulling business even if that means losing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of business in China if tennis player Peng Shuai's safety is not fully accounted for.

Watch: Imran Khan government surrenders, releases TLP chief Saad Rizvi from prison

Watch: Belarus clears migrant crisis, shifts hundreds to a warehouse | Belarus-Poland crisis