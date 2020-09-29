Morning news brief: US elections, Armenia-Azerbaijan war and more

An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Armenian Defence Ministry on September 27, 2020, allegedly shows destroying of Azeri military vehicles during clashes between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photograph:( AFP )
Trump campaign tried to stop Black voters from voting in 2016: Report
Britain's Channel 4 News alleges that 3.5 million Black American voters were targeted with several TV and social media advertisements by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to deter them from going to the polls.
Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid coronavirus test kits
US President Trump on Monday informed that the American government will distribute 150 million rapid, point-of-care coronavirus tests to states over the next few weeks.
Enzyme eats plastic 6 times faster: Significant leap forward in pollution crisis
The super-enzyme that eats plastic could be “a significant leap forward” in finding solutions to tackle the pollution crisis, scientists hope.