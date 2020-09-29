Trump campaign targeted Black Americans with Ads to deter them from voting in 2016: Report

Britain's Channel 4 News alleges that 3.5 million Black American voters were targeted with several TV and social media advertisements by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to deter them from going to the polls.



Also read | US President Trump claims he paid 'millions' in taxes after bombshell report



According to the data obtained by the channel, 3.5 million Black Americans were categorised by Donald Trump’s campaign as ‘Deterrence’ – voters they wanted to stay home on Election Day.



Also read | US: One-liners, rehearsed performances and mammoth audiences expected as Biden, Trump gear up for debates

The reports alleges that "Black voters were targeted with videos that showed Trump’s opponent and Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton referring to Black youth as “super predators” that aired on TV 402 times in October 2016, and saw millions of Facebook hits."

The Channel 4 News has reported that "Vast in scale, it contains details on almost 200 million Americans, among more than 5,000 files, which together amass almost 5 terabytes of data – making it one of the biggest leaks in history. It reveals not only the huge amounts of data held on every individual voter, but how that data was used and manipulated by models and algorithms."

According to the nonpartisan American think tank Pew Research Center, White voters showing a slight and fairly consistent preference toward Republican candidates in presidential elections over the last 40 years, while Black voters have solidly supported the Democratic contenders.

Meanwhile. Democrats have sharpened their attacks on the US president with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi describing the findings as "Trump's disdain for America's working families."

(With inputs from agencies)