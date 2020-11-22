Morning news brief: US election results, green signal to Regeneron COVID-19 antibodies & more

The US President Donald Trump faced another defeat as a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the US has issued an emergency approval for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy that Donald Trump says helped him fight coronavirus. While the White House is busy with preparing for Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony, it also opened its doors to welcome Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), who became the first Tibetan leader to visit the White House in six decades.

US judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Trump and his allies have now won two election-related cases and lost 34, according to Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias.

Top Tibetan leader visits White House for the first time in six decades

The head of the Tibetan government in exile visited the US White House for the first time in six decades.

US grants emergency use authorisation Regeneron COVID-19 antibodies

The authorisation was given on Saturday to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy that Trump said helped cure him of the disease.

Dutch journalist gatecrashes confidential EU virtual meeting

Daniel Verlaan was greeted with a panel of surprised, confused and shocked members. The chat room then erupted in laughter from various European leaders present in the meeting.

