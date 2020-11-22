Dutch journalist gatecrashes confidential EU virtual meeting

What would happen if someone randomly walks into your meeting, or if you walk into a wrong room where some highly confidential meeting is going on? A Dutch journalist has the answer to that!

Daniel Verlaan of RTL Nieuws gate crashed a highly confidential meeting of the European Union (EU), but by no fault of his own.

Verlaan saw a picture posted by the Dutch defence minister Ank Bijleveld on Twitter and observed that the picture had the login link and a part of the password. He was greeted with a panel of surprised, confused and shocked members. "You know that you have been jumping into a secret conference?" EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

That ⁦@danielverlaan⁩ hack of the EU defence ministers' meeting? This is how it looked from the inside. Comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/1qvVYKsDpt — Michiel van Hulten (@mvanhulten) November 20, 2020

The chat room erupted in laughter from various European leaders present in the meeting. "Yes, yes. I'm sorry. I'm a journalist from the Netherlands. I'm sorry for interrupting your conference," the journalist said laughingly. "I'll be leaving here."

"You know it's a criminal offence, huh?" Mr Borrell replied. "You'd better sign off quickly before the police arrives."

The journalist's agency revealed that their team tried a number of attempts, and then succeeded in guessing the PIN code of the secret meeting as the first five of the six digits of the pin code were visible in the photo.

"An employee accidentally tweeted a photo with part of the pin code", a Defense spokesperson told RTL Nieuws. "The photo was then deleted. A stupid mistake. This shows how careful you should be careful when sending a picture of a meeting."

The meeting was immediately concluded after the journalist exited from his special appearance as the leaders realsied the meeting could not be trusted with staying confidential and private anymore. "This shows how careful you have to be with these kinds of meetings", Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the media house. "A meeting of the defense ministers is never innocent. Caution is advised. The only by-product of this is that Bijleveld has pointed out to other ministers how careful you have to be."