Morning news brief: US drone strike wrongly targeted, US prepares for 9/11 anniversary, and more

A recent video evidence of the drone airstrike by the US in Kabul shows that the American authorities may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than ISIS-K members. A few hours after the first successful rescue flight, another batch of 32 passengers left the Taliban controlled Afghanistan on Friday. Marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, United States President Joe Biden called on the Americans to show unity. Sending out a message of never giving up and solidarity, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also released a video message for the 20th anniversary of the horrifying 9/11 attacks.

US' drone strike may have killed aid worker, children, and not ISIS-K militants: Reports

While the US claimed this attack was successfully targeted at ISIS-K militants who were readying themselves to launch another suicide attack at the Kabul Airport, the New York Times has claimed that the American attack may have killed an aid worker instead.

US President Joe Biden calls for unity on the eve of 9/11 attacks

The President’s appeal for unity comes at a time when the US is facing rising instances of hate crimes. According to a report by the FBI, hate crimes against African and Asian Americans surged in the past one year, while xenophobia against American Muslims continue to persist.

Another successful rescue flight from Afghanistan saves 32 people

These flights are a ‘promise well-kept’ by the US forces who had assured citizens and allies stuck in Afghanistan to not to panic and had promised that the Biden administration would evacuate them out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

They were unable to shake Western values: Johnson says on 9/11 anniversary

Born in New York, Boris Johnson said the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks have failed to destroy Western values. The jihadists, he believes, were unable to shake the western countries’ belief in freedom and democracy.