Morning news brief: US document leak may have started in chatroom for gamers, and more

The major leak of classified US documents, which has caused concerns among international governments, might have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with games. According to a report by the Associated Press on Tuesday (April 11), a discussion held on Discord originally to talk about a range of topics turned to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden on Monday (April 10) again hinted that he may run for the next presidential election, but also said that he was not prepared to announce it yet.

During his recent remarks, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of the country’s war deterrence capabilities in a “more practical and offensive” way, reported the state media, on Tuesday (April 11). This was said in the context of what Kim has called “frantic” aggression by the United States and South Korea.

A video of Pakistan ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, stopping a journalist from airing a question and her response about allegedly possessing a BMW car is making waves on social media platforms.