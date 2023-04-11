US President Joe Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024

United States President Joe Biden on Monday (April 10) again hinted that he may run for the next presidential election, but also said that he was not prepared to announce it yet.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll, Biden said: "I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet." Biden was accompanied companied by his wife First Lady Jill Biden.

Despite the indications, the 80-year-old Democrat has delayed an expected campaign launch for months. However, both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have repeatedly teased the intention to run. So far, there's no formal announcement.

Biden said that he intended to attend numerous more egg rolls. He has one more Easter left in his first term, but he said that he "plans on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls. Maybe five..., maybe six, what the hell -- I don't know".

Egg rolling or an Easter egg roll is a traditional game played with eggs at Easter. The tradition is different in different countries. In this traditional event, children race to push coloured eggs over the grass.

Several speculations have been raised over Biden's health and his capability to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency despite the fact that he was declared "fit for duty" by his doctor in February, which was the final annual medical check-up before he is expected to declare he's running for re-election in 2024.

Meanwhile, the world has seen Biden often more comfortable away from the stiff formalities of the presidency. And also, gave a good impression of a president gearing up for the campaign as he was hugging children and taking cellphones in the Easter crowd for selfies.

Biden would be 86 years old by the time he completed a second term and he is already the oldest president in US history. And if he does declare, he would not face serious challenges from his own party.

The current frontrunner is former president Donald Trump whom Biden defeated in 2020 on the Republican side.

(With inputs from agencies)

