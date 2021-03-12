Morning news brief: US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait, UN fears 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

US President Joe Biden in a televised speech said he would direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 while urging Americans to get vaccinated and to continue to follow social distancing rules and wear face masks

Meanwhile, a day after a top US commander's warning of a Chinese invasion threat to Taiwan, a US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday which the US Navy said was the third such voyage since president Joe Biden took office.

Thomas Andrew told the UN Human Rights Council that more than half of those who were killed in Myanmar were under the age of 25.

Click on headlines to read more

Biden eyes next stage of Covid-19 fight, slams attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Biden's televised address on Thursday came hours after signing his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law -- his first major win in office some 50 days into his administration.

'Free and open Indo-Pacific': US destroyer transits through Taiwan Strait

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn transited through the Taiwan Strait

More than half of those murdered in Myanmar belong to Generation Z: UN human rights expert

Thomas Andrew told the UN Human Rights Council that more than half of those who were killed in Myanmar were under the age of 25.

Homeless man arrested after roaming air base housing Biden's plane for five hours

The unauthorised intruder at Joint Base Andrews made his way onto a C-40 transport plane on the tarmac, but did not get close to Air Force One or the secretary of defense's dedicated Boeing 747s.

Watch: Gravitas - Has India banned Huawei and ZTE?