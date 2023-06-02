Morning news brief: US debt-ceiling raised, Kyiv rings with air raid sirens, and more

The United States is well on its way to narrowly avoiding its first-ever debt default of $31.4 trillion as the bill raising the nation's debt ceiling sped through the Senate by a vote of 63-36, just a day after it sailed through the US House of Representatives. President Joe Biden will have to sign the bill before it becomes law. In other news, the US President said that Sweden will “soon” join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Finally, air raid sirens were heard across the war-torn Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv. The officials in Kyiv claimed that they shot down 30 missiles and drones fired into the capital.

Just days before the United States was set to default on its debt for the first time, the US Congress approved a deal to lift the nation's borrowing limit. The bill, which is well on its way to becoming a law, will spare the US from a catastrophic default on its $31.4 trillion in debt.

Despite Turkey and Hungary’s opposition, US President Joe Biden said that Sweden will “soon” join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Russia-Ukraine war showed no signs of de-escalation on Friday (June 2) as air raid sirens were heard across the war-torn east European nation including in the capital Kyiv. The officials in Kyiv claimed that they shot down 30 missiles and drones fired into the capital.

As higher-than-normal rain batters various areas of China, at least three people have died while one was reported missing from southwestern China, reports Anadolu citing local media. As of Thursday, authorities have reportedly evacuated some 32,200 people from flood-affected regions.