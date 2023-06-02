Kyiv alarmed by air raid sirens as Russia launches fresh wave of attacks

Russia-Ukraine war showed no signs of de-escalation on Friday (June 2) as air raid sirens were heard across the war-torn east European nation including in the capital Kyiv. The officials in Kyiv claimed that they shot down 30 missiles and drones fired into the capital.

Moscow has launched dozens of separate missile and drone strikes against the Ukrainian cities since the start of May.

The Ukrainian military authorities wrote on Telegram that Russia had launched drones and cruise missiles at the same time.

"According to preliminary information, more than 30 air targets of various types were detected and destroyed in the airspace over and around Kyiv by air defence forces," they said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, there were no calls for rescue, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"There were explosions in the city. The air defense is working. Another wave of UAVs is heading for Kyiv," Mayor Vitali Klitschko added. Russia-Ukraine war: The present picture The Ukrainian side has claimed that Russia has lost about 208,000 troops since the beginning of the war, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Kremlin has not responded to the Ukrainian claim of Russian losses in the war.

One of the strategic places Russian forces have controlled since nearly the beginning of the invasion is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Other than that, Moscow says that it has been able to establish its control over Bakhmut while Kyiv says that the battle is still ongoing. Russia-Ukraine war: More international sanctions on Moscow Meanwhile, Russia's deputy security council chair and former president, Dmitry Medvedev said the conflict in Ukraine could last for decades and that negotiations with Ukraine were impossible as long as Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in power.

Adding to a spree of west-imposed sanctions on Russia after the beginning of war in Ukraine, Japan announced that it will place additional sanctions on Russia. The development comes after Tokyo hosted Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima city last week. The grouping had agreed to step up measures against Russia.

