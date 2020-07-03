Morning news brief: US coronavirus surge, Pentagon to China, and more

Coronavirus in Miami Photograph:( AFP )
'Way beyond worst spike': US records new virus peak as Florida, Texas report huge surge
As the number of coronavirus infections rose to over 53,000 on Thursday, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that "is way beyond the worst spikes that we have seen." Read more
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died at the age of 72 in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. Read more
China military exercises in South China Sea will 'further destabilise' the situation: Pentagon
The Pentagon on Thursday expressed its concern about China's decision to conduct military exercises in a disputed island in the South China Sea, noting the act will "further destabilise" the situation. Read more
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and confidant Ghislaine Maxwell charged and arrested
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on US charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. Read more
China blocks access to WION website after India bans 59 Chinese apps
Beijing has blocked access to the WION website - www.wionews.com - in mainland China. Read more