Morning news brief: US airstrike targets IS, France ends evacuations and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US airstrike targetting IS in Afghanistan in response to deadly suicide attack to US intelligence saying COVID-19 was 'not developed' as biological weapon, we have it all.

You can also read about France ending its evacuations from Afghanistan, and Hurricane Ida making landfall in southwest Cuba as per weather service. Also check out report that says Macron to attend Baghdad summit amid fears over IS. And at Tokyo Paralympics, paddler Bhavina Patel storms into final after defeating China's Zhang Miao.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

US airstrike targets IS in Afghanistan in response to deadly suicide attack

In response to the deadly suicide attack on Thursday, the United States military struck back at the Islamic State by bombing an IS member in Afghanistan on Saturday. The devastating suicide bombing, which was claimed by the group, killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

COVID-19: US intelligence says it was 'not developed' as biological weapon

In a report, the US intelligence community has said, SARS-CoV-2, the virus, which causes COVID-19, was 'not developed' as a biological weapon. The development comes even as US President Joe Biden has been reiterating the allegation that China continues to reject calls for transparency and withholds information about the origins of the virus.

Macron to attend Baghdad summit amid fears over IS

French President Emmanuel Macron is among leaders set to attend a regional summit Saturday in Iraq, with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a deadly jihadist attack in Kabul overshadowing the meeting.

France ends its evacuations from Afghanistan

France ended its evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan late Friday, officials said, one day after a suicide bombing left scenes of carnage outside Kabul airport.

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba: Weather service

Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel storms into final after defeating China's Zhang Miao

India's para table tennis star Bhavinaben Patel continued the historic run at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event.



Watch | The West Asia Post: West Asia braces for Afghan migrant wave