Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba: Weather service

AFP
Havana, Cuba Published: Aug 28, 2021, 07:48 AM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Ida struck the town of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, around 0030 GMT, with sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

