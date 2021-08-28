Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba: Weather service

Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

This afternoon, I held a call with the head of FEMA and governors ahead of Hurricane Ida to discuss preparations for what is expected to be a dangerous storm. If you are in the storm’s path, please comply with local evacuation instructions. pic.twitter.com/YzKw9B4utY — President Biden (@POTUS) August 27, 2021 ×

Ida struck the town of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, around 0030 GMT, with sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet.

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center.