Morning news brief: Updates on US election 2020, coronavirus data and facts, and more

Donald Trump and coronavirus Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily morning news brief!
Fauci says Trump campaign ad twisted his words on coronavirus
Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci has said an ad aired by Donald Trump's reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic | READ MORE
Iran-backed militias offer truce for US pullout from Iraq
Iraqi militias backed by Iran have agreed to temporarily halt attacks targetting the American presence in Iraq | READ MORE
Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information
Twitter on Sunday flagged a tweet by US President Donald Trump in which he claimed he was immune to the coronavirus. The micro-blogging site said it violated the social media platform's rules about misleading information related to COVID-19 | READ MORE
North Korea hosts Mass Games for 75th anniversary of ruling party
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party on Sunday where tens of thousands of dancers, gymnasts and others performered in a large-scale celebration | READ MORE
Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slam wins
Rafael Nadal on Sunday annihilated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open title while equaling Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles | READ MORE
Kim Kardashian to donate $1million to Armenia fund amid ongoing conflict
Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, TV star Kim Kardashian pleged to donate $1 million to the Armenian relief fund | READ MORE
Coronavirus can survive on phones, banknotes for 28 days: Study
The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces of items like banknotes and phones for 28 days in dark and cool conditions, a study by Australia's national science agency claimed | READ MORE
Microsoft to expand its work from home policy, make it permanent for some staff
Seattle-based technology giant Microsoft has decided to expand its work-from-home policy and make it permanent for some workers | READ MORE
TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public, sources say
Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter | READ MORE