Morning news brief: Updates on US election 2020, coronavirus data and facts, and more

Fauci says Trump campaign ad twisted his words on coronavirus

Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci has said an ad aired by Donald Trump's reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Iran-backed militias offer truce for US pullout from Iraq

Iraqi militias backed by Iran have agreed to temporarily halt attacks targetting the American presence in Iraq

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules on COVID-19 information

Twitter on Sunday flagged a tweet by US President Donald Trump in which he claimed he was immune to the coronavirus. The micro-blogging site said it violated the social media platform's rules about misleading information related to COVID-19

North Korea hosts Mass Games for 75th anniversary of ruling party

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party on Sunday where tens of thousands of dancers, gymnasts and others performered in a large-scale celebration

Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slam wins

Rafael Nadal on Sunday annihilated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open title while equaling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles

Kim Kardashian to donate $1million to Armenia fund amid ongoing conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, TV star Kim Kardashian pleged to donate $1 million to the Armenian relief fund

Coronavirus can survive on phones, banknotes for 28 days: Study

The novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces of items like banknotes and phones for 28 days in dark and cool conditions, a study by Australia's national science agency claimed

Microsoft to expand its work from home policy, make it permanent for some staff

Seattle-based technology giant Microsoft has decided to expand its work-from-home policy and make it permanent for some workers

TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public, sources say

Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter