Morning news brief: Updates on Covid vaccine and Brexit talks, and more

India dismisses Pakistan’s claim of army targetting UN vehicle along LoC

The reports emerging from Pakistan regarding attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect, official sources have said

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

The United States has authorised Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

France detains four people of Pak origin over attack on former Charlie Hebdo offices

French authorities have charged and detained four Pakistanis suspected of links to a meat cleaver attack by a compatriot outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo weekly

EU says hours left for a post-Brexit trade deal

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal with the UK as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the crisis at the end of the month

China offers to work with Biden, warns of new 'McCarthyism'

China's top diplomat has offered cooperation on key priorities of President-elect Joe Biden

Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday

Twitter is testing 'Spaces' - a voice chat room!

Twitter Spaces is a Clubhouse-like voice-based chat room, and is being rolled out to a few users on the social networking website

Heavy snow turns Japanese roads into a winter carnival... of jam!

Heavy snow brought traffic chaos to much of northwest Japan on Friday, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on blocked highways

US FDA investigating 5 allergic reactions after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in country

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE`s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week