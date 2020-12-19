India dismisses Pakistan’s claim of army targetting UN vehicle along LoC

The reports emerging from Pakistan regarding attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect, official sources have said.

The Pakistan army had earlier accused the Indian side of “deliberately” targetting a United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) vehicle in the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control.

"The Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in the Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control. Indian troops deliberately targetted a United Nations vehicle with two UN military observers on board," the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

In response, sources from the Indian military said there was no firing from their side in that sector on Friday. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless.

"The reports emerging from the Pakistan side regarding attacks on UN vehicles are completely false and factually incorrect," said a source.

Military sources also rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army. "Reports of targetting United Nations vehicle are not true," said a military source.