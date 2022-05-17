Morning news brief: Ukrainian soldiers evacuated, new French PM announced, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Following a long standoff with Russian forces, more than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. Centrist politician Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday, becoming only the second woman in history to hold the post. The Taliban have decided to completely dissolve five departments which were set up by the former government including Afghanistan’s human rights commission. A blast was reported in Karachi’s Kharadar area as police and rescue officials were dispatched to the site late on Monday evening.

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine confirmed that the evacuation mission was successful with 53 wounded personnel being taken to hospital in Novoazovsk for treatment and the remaining 211 moving to Olenivka.

French President Emmanuel Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France's new prime minister

Borne, 61, the labour minister in French President Emmanuel Macron's previous government, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation on Monday was expected after Macron's re-election.

Taliban dissolves five major departments including Afghanistan’s human rights commission

The main reason behind the decision was shown to the shortage of funds as the maintenance of the departments was deemed ‘unnecessary’ as the country faces a budget deficit of around $501million.

Blast in Karachi; at least one killed, 10 injured

The explosion took place in the heavily populated area of the city known to be a business hub with traders dealing in goods, textiles and hardware.

WATCH | Captain Kidambi Srikanth speaks to WION on India's Thomas Cup triumph

WATCH | Sweden, Finland's NATO bids hit a snag; 'Don't bother to come,' says Turkey

WATCH | Lebanon Parliamentary Poll Results: Hezbollah group and allies are likely to suffer loses