Taliban dissolves five major departments including Afghanistan’s human rights commission

The Taliban have made a number of changes to the administrative system in Afghanistan since taking over the country and in a new wave of reforms, they have decided to completely dissolve five departments which were set up by the former government. One of the major departments which faced the axe was the human rights commission – a key feature of the US-backed government.

The main reason behind the decision was shown to the shortage of funds as the maintenance of the departments was deemed ‘unnecessary’ as the country faces a budget deficit of around $501million.

“Because these departments were not deemed necessary and were not included in the budget, they have been dissolved,” said Innamullah Samangani, the Taliban government’s deputy spokesperson said according to Reuters.

The other major department to lose support was the commission for overseeing the implementation of the Afghan constitution. After taking over the country in 2021, the Taliban promised that they will be taking a moderate approach in governance. However, the dissolving of these two crucial departments have once again caused major concern regarding their governance of the nation.

The high council for national reconciliation (HCNR) and the national security council was also included in the list of departments which were dissolved following the proposed budget.

This was the first national budget presented by the Taliban government since taking over the country in August 2021 and Samangani said that the decisions were made “based on objective facts”. The spokesperson also made it clear that departments can be restarted “if needed”.

(With inputs from agencies)