Morning news brief: UK to offer NATO military deployment, N. Korea fires 'ballistic missile', and more

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK to offer NATO military deployment in Europe; Kyiv urges West to be 'firm' in talks

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday (January 29) that Britain is preparing to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe amid the Russia-Ukraine border crisis.

In 7th test in 2022, North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

The year 2022 seems to have brought a flurry of missile tests in North Korea. In its 7th test this year, North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday.

'God told me to go...': US man charged with threatening to harm President Joe Biden

Authorities in the United States have held a Kansas man who was travelling to Washington with charges of allegedly threatening to harm President Joe Biden, CNN reported. The man has been identified as Scott Ryan Merryman.

In US, single ticket wins USD 426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize. Who's the lucky winner?

And the lucky winner is. Well, we all want to hear our name after these golden words. But what would make it more special is when the prize money is into numerous millions.

WATCH | Gravitas Plus: 75 years since Independence, time for India to reclaim its rich heritage