'God told me to go...': US man charged with threatening to harm President Joe Biden

Authorities in the United States have held a Kansas man who was travelling to Washington with charges of allegedly threatening to harm President Joe Biden, CNN reported. The man has been identified as Scott Ryan Merryman.

The report mentioned that the man was allegedly telling US Secret Service agents that "he had been told by God to travel to Washington, DC to 'lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.'"

Joe Biden has completed one year in office as President after taking oath in 2021 to become 46th President of the United States.

As per a court filing cited by US media outlets, Merryman had called police in Independence, Kansas, on Tuesday. He had told them that he was going to the nation's capital to see the President.

During the telephonic conversation with the US Secret Service agent on Wednesday, Scott has mentioned that 'God told him to go to Washington...'

He was found in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant by the agents in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Secret Service agents said in the complaint that they had searched Merryman and found a magazine loaded with three rounds of .45 ammunition and spotting scope in his backpack. There were no weapons.

They said Merryman had told them that God told him to bring the ammo and that the spotting scope was for "doing recon," reported CNN.

He also called the White House switchboard, according to court records, and made threats against Biden. In the call to the White House, Merryman allegedly said he was "coming to the White House, and was going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ."

As per reports, Merryman was in the Washington County Detention Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. A detention centre official was quoted as saying that a court appearance is set for Monday.

