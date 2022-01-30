War possible only if Belarus or Russia get attacked, says Lukashenko

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko on Friday (as per local time) said that Belarus did not have interest in war and claimed conflict would only erupt if the country or its ally Russia were directly attacked. Lukashenko's words have come just when both countries are preparing to hold military drills.

He said, however, that "there will be no winners in this war" and "everything will be lost".

Lukashenko made his remarks in a televised speech which was an address to the nation. Belarus and Russia will soon hold military drills in Belarus to the north of Ukraine. This has put the West on edge. The military drills have come even as tens of thousands of Russian troops remain stationed along its border with Ukraine. The threat of Russian invasion remains high.

Though Russia has said that it does not want to invade Ukraine, statements from the Russian camps about Ukraine creating security threats for Russia are seen as a prelude to invasion.

Russian troops have reached Belarus for the military drills.

Also Read | Amid ongoing Ukraine crisis, Russian troops arrive in Belarus for military drills

The military drills will be closely monitored around the world especially in the West.

The drills will take place from February 10 to February 20 and aimed at "practicing coordinating allied forces," Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia is fiercely against Ukraine's inclusion in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Ukraine was part of erstwhile Soviet Union. NATO has been maintaining that its 'open door policy' would continue, meaning that any country could freely join the alliance if it chooses to.

Russia is the key political and financial ally of Belarus. Moscow stood by Lukashenko in the wake of massive protests against his re-election in 2020 that were violently crushed.

(With inputs from agencies)