In 7th test in 2022, North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

The year 2022 seems to have brought a flurry of missile tests in North Korea. In its 7th test this year, North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday.

The move seems to be an apparent attempt to put pressure on the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

This comes as the tensions are rife in Ukraine and there is a possibility of an outbreak of war any moment.

On this weapon launch, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea didn't immediately inform that whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

The weapon was possibly a ballistic missile, said Japan's Defense Ministry and Prime Minister's office. They didn't provide further details.

North Korea maintains its missile test is being undertaken for "self-defence". The country hasn't tested nuclear weapons for the past five years, however, it has tested ballistic and hypersonic missiles escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula.

The United States had imposed sanctions against North Korea amid the missile tests even as the Biden administration said it has "no reservations" in opening talks with North Korea.

The talks between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had collapsed in 2019 over the denuclearisation issue as Kim began to boost his country's missile programme.

