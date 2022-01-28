Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound; no casualties

At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US airbase, damaging one disused civilian aeroplane, Iraqi police sources said.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi airways plane, they said.

The US airbase, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Rocket attacks which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.