Missile, drone attacks force US to issue travel advisory for the UAE

Citing the threat of missile or drone attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels, the US has started to advise citizens to do not travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The US State Department has actually added the “threat of missile or drone attacks” to a travel advisory for the UAE, which was already on a list of “do not travel” destinations for the citizens of the United States due to the Covid pandemic.

“The possibility of attacks affecting US citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern,” the State Department of the US said.

“Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighbouring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targetted populated areas and civilian infrastructure,” it added.

In response to the travel warning from the US, an Emirati official told the AFP news agency that the UAE remains “one of the most secure countries”.

“This is not going to be the new normal for the UAE. We refuse to acquiesce to the threat of Houthi terror that targets our people and way of life,” the official said.

