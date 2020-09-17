Morning news brief: UK supports Navalny, China's 'loudspeaker' tactic at border and more

UK says Russian spies almost certainly behind Kremlin critic poisoning

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, speaking in Washington alongside Mike Pompeo, said he welcomed Navalny's recovery but that Russia had a case to answer as the use of a chemical weapon was unacceptable.

Trump says top health expert was 'confused' about vaccine, but not him

In an interaction with few local reporters on Wednesday, Trump told them the vaccine will be ready till October, i.e. two weeks.

We don't recognise Lukashenko as legitimate president: European Union

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, told the European Parliament the August 9 election that returned the veteran strongman to power was fraudulent.

India-China standoff: PLA plays Punjabi songs in Ladakh to distract Indian troops

Chinese troops have started a new move which is seen as "loudspeaker" tactics for a possible distraction or bringing down the morale of Indian forces.

US Wildfires: Over 16,000 firefighters battle more than 2 dozen fires