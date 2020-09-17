India-China standoff: PLA plays Punjabi songs in Ladakh to distract Indian troops

Amid continual tensions between New Delhi and Beijing at the Ladakh border region, Chinese troops have started a new move which is seen as "loudspeaker" tactics for a possible distraction or bringing down the morale of Indian forces.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) was seen playing Punjabi songs on the Finger 4 at the northern banks of the Pangong Tso, a report by the Hindustan Times claimed.

Finger 4 is the same area where Indian forces gained dominating positions on August 29-30 after witnessing Chinese attempts of intrusion.

The report further said on the southern banks of the lake, the loudspeakers installed by PLA told Indian forces in Hindi that the move to deploy forces at these heights in winters is futile.

Sources told news agency ANI that the Chinese 'loudspeakers' move is under constant watch by Indian soldiers and the idea behind this could be a possible distraction or "relieve the pressure".

Meanwhile, Beijing on Wednesday said it has been "honouring" agreements signed with New Delhi, adding it is committed to "peace and stability" in the border region.

"For the Chinese side, we have been honouring the agreements signed between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border area. Meanwhile, we are committed to our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.



