Morning news brief: UK goes into lockdown, North Korea requests vaccine, and more

Amid rising coronavirus cases, England will go back into a full national coronavirus lockdown, with schools closed and people required to stay at home until at least mid-February. On the other hand, North Korea has submitted the application with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations(GAVI).

After months of claiming to have no cases, North Korea requests Covid vaccine





North Korea was among a group of developing countries that requested shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, despite declaring itself free of the virus, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

England goes into lockdown again as new coronavirus strain cases surge





Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

'Nuclear extortion': US denounces Iran's plan to step up uranium enrichment





The United States on Monday denounced Iran's plan to step up uranium enrichment as "nuclear extortion," breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.

