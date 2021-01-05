'Nuclear extortion': US denounces Iran's plan to step up uranium enrichment

The United States on Monday denounced Iran's plan to step up uranium enrichment as "nuclear extortion," breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.

US State Department said, "Iran enriching uranium to 20 per cent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail."

"We have confidence that the IAEA will monitor and report on any new Iranian nuclear activities," the spokesperson said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The enrichment decision, Iran's latest contravention of the accord, coincides with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump's administration.

Tehran started violating the accord in 2019 in a step-by-step response to Trump's withdrawal from it in 2018 and the reimposition of US sanctions lifted under the deal.

The agreement's main aim was to extend the time Iran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from roughly two to three months. It also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.

"A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20 per cent enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Iranian state media.

The UN watchdog confirmed that Iran stepped up the enrichment at its underground Fordow facility in Tehran's biggest breach yet of a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions in violation of the accord.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after the enrichment announcement that his country would return to full compliance if all countries do, a signal to Biden to remove sanctions.

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Iran's arch-foe Israel, said the move was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.

Tehran's move could hinder efforts to salvage the nuclear pact as its breaches have increasingly worried some of the deal's other parties, which have urged Iran to act responsibly.

However, it could also be accumulating bargaining chips that could be negotiated away in talks with the Biden administration.

Iran had earlier breached the deal's 3.67 per cent limit on the purity to which it can enrich uranium, but it had only gone up to 4.5 per cent so far, well short of the 20 per cent level and of the 90 per cent that is weapons-grade.

US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003. Iran denies ever having had one.