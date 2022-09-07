Morning news brief: Truss promises to fix energy crisis, UN calls for demilitarisation zone, and more

In her first speech as the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, pledged to handle the energy issues brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In other news, as per reports, documents found by the FBI at the Florida home of former US president Donald Trump reveal military defences and nuclear capabilities of a foreign nation. Finally, the UN secretary-general demanded a demilitarised zone be established around the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Click on the headlines to read more:

New UK PM Liz Truss promises to fix the energy crisis and rebuild the economy

Truss is expected to announce plans to freeze energy bills at about £2,500 a year until 2024 on Thursday.

FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid revealed intel on a foreign government's nuclear readiness: Report

The report, however, did not name the country the document detailed. Trump's Mar-a-Lago home also serves as a private club, and it is unclear where in the residence was the highly sensitive material found.

UN secretary general calls for demilitarisation zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A number of world leaders have already expressed their concern regarding the possible radiation leak that can happen due to the constant shelling from both sides and on Tuesday, UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, joined the list.

