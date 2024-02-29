Morning news brief: Trump's prez immunity claim; Sandeshkhali accused arrested, and more

The conservative-majority US Supreme Court on Wednesday (Feb 28) agreed to take up Donald Trump's claim that as a former president, he has immunity from prosecution in the election subversion case. The apex court scheduled arguments in the case for the week of April 22. In other news, the West Bengal Police on Thursday (Feb 29) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Shandeshkhali case wherea he and his aides have been alleged to sexually exploit women in the area.

Click on headlines to read more:

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday (Feb 28) agreed to take up Donald Trump's claim that as a former president, he has immunity from prosecution in the insurrection case where he is being prosecuted on charges of overturning the 2020 election.

After weeks on the run, absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on Thursday (Feb 29) from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas where he was hiding, according to news agency PTI.

An Illinois judge has decided to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot due on March 19, citing the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban."