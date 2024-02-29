'Insurrectionist ban': Illinois Judge removes Trump from Primary ballot due on March 19

An Illinois judge has decided to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot due on March 19, citing the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban."

This move comes amidst a pending challenge from Colorado before the US Supreme Court. It is worth noting that Trump's legal team can contest the decision in Illinois state courts.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter deemed Colorado's rationale "compelling." This comes as the Colorado Supreme Court earlier ruled to disqualify Trump due to his connection with the US Capitol riots.

In the judgment, the Colorado court invoked the country's constitutional provision that bars officials involved in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

Judge Porter, in her statement on the Illinois ruling, acknowledged the weight of the decision and its implications for the upcoming primary elections in Illinois, as Trump eyes to win the GOP nominations as well as the presidential race against Joe Biden.

“The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections,” Porter wrote and added, “The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”

Also Read | US Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump's immunity claims in election interference case

Third such instance

Trump's removal from the Illinois ballot marks the third instance following similar decisions in Colorado and Maine. However, those rulings are on hold pending appeals.

Also Read | Hunter Biden testifies in impeachment probe targeting his father

The challenge in Illinois was brought forth by a coalition of voters in collaboration with Free Speech For People, a legal advocacy group.

Watch | Israel War: Families of Israeli hostages march for freedom × Trump's attorney Nicholas Nelson argued that the events of January 6, 2021, constituted a "political riot" rather than a coordinated insurrection. “It was about one government act, and there’s no indication that the rioters had any plan,” Nelson said adding, “They were just angry.”