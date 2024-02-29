US Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump's immunity claims in election interference case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday (Feb 28) agreed to take up Donald Trump's claim that as a former president, he has immunity from prosecution in the insurrection case where he is being prosecuted on charges of overturning the 2020 election.

The conservative-majority court weighed in on the case for the first time and scheduled arguments for the week of April 22. It added that Trump's federal election interference trial would remain on hold for now.

The court said it would address the question of whether a former prez has immunity from "criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts" during their tenure in office.

The Republican leader had been scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 for 'subverting the election' allegations. Joe Biden ultimately emerged victorious but not before Trump supporters across the country carried out mass protests, including the infamous breaching of Capitol Hill.

Trump welcomed the decision of the apex court and took to his social media platform to praise the bench.

"Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "He must not be guided by the fear of retribution!"

What happens next?

A ruling is expected by the end of the court's current term in June. Even then, the court's final opinion could push the start of the trial closer to the 2024 presidential election.

If the court does indeed give the green light for a trial in the case, Trump will not have the ability to muster additional appeals to slow down this case.

Currently, Trump is the leading Republican candidate to secure the nomination and set up a repeat of the 2020 prez race.

Trump's attorneys went to the Supreme Court claiming that cases against him mount to"election interference" and repeatedly argued in court he should not face a jury

Notably, an appeals court had unanimously ruled against the 77-year-old Republican, writing that: "We cannot accept former president Trump's claim that a president has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralise the most fundamental check on executive power - the recognition and implementation of election results."

After the stern decision by the appeals court, all eyes will be on the SC on how it proceeds in the case. Experts believe it is among the most consequential election-related cases to reach the top court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.