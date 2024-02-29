LIVE TV
New Zealand designates entirety of Hamas a 'terrorist entity'

WION Web Team
Wellington, New ZealandUpdated: Feb 29, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)
New Zealand on Thursday designated all of Hamas as a "terrorist entity".

New Zealand on Thursday became one of the last Western countries to designate all of Hamas as a "terrorist entity", saying the attacks of October 7 had shattered the notion its political and military wings could be separated.

"The organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks," the government said, announcing a move that spells a freeze on Hamas assets in New Zealand and a ban on providing it with "material support".