Morning news brief: Trump warns of 'tough week', COVID-19 cases in Iran surge and more

Trump warns of 'tough week' ahead as confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000

US President Donald Trump warned Americans on Saturday to brace for a "very horrendous" number of coronavirus deaths in the coming days as the total number of global fatalities from the pandemic soared past 60,000.

Child aged five among new UK coronavirus victims

Britain on Saturday reported a record 708 daily deaths from COVID-19, including a five-year-old child, who is thought to be the country's youngest victim.

Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore 'stay home' rules

A senior Iranian health official said the greater Tehran area may face a coronavirus resurgence after many residents flouted advisories to stay home, crowding streets and causing traffic jams across the city as the country's New Year holidays ended on Saturday.

