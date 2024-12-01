New Delhi, India

US President-elect Donald Trump has warned BRICS nations, which includes India, to commit to the US dollar or face "100%" tariffs.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a video showing an Israeli-American hostage pleading for Trump’s intervention in securing the release of captives in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Trump has named Indian-origin Kash Patel as FBI director.

Finally, air quality in the Indian capital Delhi remained consistently in the ‘very poor’ category in November, with an average AQI of 375.

Trump warns India, other BRICS nations: Commit to US Dollar or face '100%' tariff

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 30) issued a stark warning to India and other BRICS nations, threatening them with a 100 per cent tariff if they continue to pursue other currencies to replace the US dollar for trade.

Hamas publishes video of Israeli-American hostage pleading for Trump's help in securing release

Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Saturday (Nov 30), published a video showing an Israeli-American hostage pleading for US President-elect Donald Trump's help in securing the release of the ones held captive in Gaza.

Trump selects Indian-origin Kash Patel to head FBI, announces key picks for DEA, and Justice Department

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 30) announced that loyalist Kashyap "Kash" Patel was his choice for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Republican leader also declared Chad Chronister as his pick for administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and confirmed Pam Bondi as his pick to lead the Department of Justice.

Delhi pollution: Even the best air Delhiites breathed in November was of 'very poor' category

Delhi witnessed an average AQI of 375 in the month of November, with 303 being the lowest. The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ or worse category throughout the month.

