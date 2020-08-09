Morning news brief: Trump signs order for coronavirus relief, update on Beirut blast and more

Trump signs orders extending coronavirus relief after talks with Congress break down

US President Trump said his decision to circumvent Congress with executive orders would mean relief money getting 'rapidly distributed'.

Twitter in talks with TikTok to discuss possible merging: Reports

Since Twitter is a smaller company than Microsoft, it would have a long-shot bid for TikTok and would need support of other investors to acquire this deal.

Anger over Beirut blast grows; policeman killed in clashes with protesters

The protesters said their politicians should resign and be punished for negligence they say led to Tuesday’s blast, the biggest ever to hit Beirut, that killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000.

Thousands protest in Poland after LGBT activist's arrest

About 50 demonstrators were also detained by police on Friday as the activist, who identifies as a woman named Margot, was taken away in central Warsaw following a controversial court order.

US sanctioned Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam over crackdown on protesters