/Morning news brief: Trump scolds MAGA base over Epstein files outrage; What's the real reason behind Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad? and more

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jul 12) publicly scolded his most loyal supporters for attacking his administration over its handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a case that has long fuelled conspiracy theories across the American far-right. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, amid fierce backlash from MAGA influencers over the Justice Department's announcement last week that it had found no 'client list' or evidence of blackmail in its Epstein probe.

Talking to the news agency Reuters, former pilot and senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University, Marco Chan, said it could be the result of a chip malfunction rather than human error. He points to a previously issued service bulletin from the engine manufacturer advising maintenance of a flawed chip to prevent signal loss.

Turkey on Saturday (Jul 12) arrested the editor-in-chief of a leading satirical magazine LeMan, escalating a crackdown on the publication over a cartoon that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claims disrespects Islam's Prophet Mohammed — a charge the magazine firmly denies. Aslan Ozdemir, LeMan's top editor, was detained at Istanbul Airport on Saturday upon returning from France, according to media reports and the MSLA human rights group.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (Jul 12) ruled out the possibility of nuclear escalation during the recent cross-border conflict with India, stating that Islamabad's nuclear arsenal was solely for "peaceful purposes and self-defence". Speaking to a group of students in Islamabad, Sharif said Pakistan responded to Indian military strikes with "full might" during the four-day confrontation, which followed the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India, that killed 26 civilians.

