Satire or blasphemy? Turkey arrests LeMan magazine editor over cartoon Erdogan claims 'disrespects' Prophet Mohammed

Turkey on Saturday (Jul 12) arrested the editor-in-chief of a leading satirical magazine LeMan, escalating a crackdown on the publication over a cartoon that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claims disrespects Islam's Prophet Mohammed — a charge the magazine firmly denies. Aslan Ozdemir, LeMan's top editor, was detained at Istanbul Airport on Saturday upon returning from France, according to media reports and the MSLA human rights group. Images from DHA and T24 showed Ozdemir being escorted off a plane in handcuffs.

Satire or blasphemy? What is the cartoon at the heart of the controversy?

Aslan Ozdemir's arrest follows the earlier detention of four LeMan staffers in early July over an illustration that the nation's president was a "despicable provocation" and a "hate crime". Erdogan has also vowed that the cartoonists would have to answer for "disrespecting the Prophet."

The illustration — published weeks ago — depicts two bearded and winged figures shaking hands in the clouds as missiles rained down below. One is named Muhammed, the other Musa (the Arabic name for Moses). The cartoon has been widely seen as a commentary on religious harmony in contrast to ongoing violence on Earth. However, it drew strong condemnation from government officials and religious conservatives. as per Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, an investigation had been launched under Article 216 of the Turkish penal code, which criminalises incitement to hatred or enmity. The law has been widely criticised by human rights advocates as a tool often used to silence dissent.

While Turkish authorities interpreted the cartoon as a reference to Prophet Mohammed, whose visual depiction is considered blasphemous in Islam, LeMan insists otherwise. This "has nothing to do with the Prophet Mohammed, LeMan's editorial director Tuncay Akgun told AFP, adding, "We would never take such a risk".

Meanwhile, cartoonist Dogan Pehlevan said he created the artwork "to talk about peace," not to offend believers. Condemning "provocateurs" he told the police, "I have been drawing in Turkey for many years. The first rule you learn is not to address religious issues and not to mock religion". He added that he has "always adhered to this principle. I reject the accusations levelled against me."

Mohammed: A common name

The magazine insists that it was being misrepresented and that the cartoon's inclusion of a man named Mohammed — one of the most common Muslim names in the world — has been taken out of context.

Previously, LeMan, on X, issued a statement defending the cartoon and its intent. The magazine said it regretted that some readers found the illustration offensive but insisted the outrage stemmed from misinterpretation. It said that the drawing aimed to depict "the suffering of a Muslim man killed in Israeli attacks" and "to highlight the righteousness of the oppressed Muslim people, with no intention whatsoever of belittling religious values". The magazine also said that it rejects "the stigma imposed on us, as there is no depiction of our Prophet." In another post, the magazine noted that "The most commonly given and populous name in the world is Muhammad, Mehmet, Mamadu (all of which are used by Muslims to honour the name of our Prophet). Currently, there are 200 million people bearing the name Muhammad."