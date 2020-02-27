Morning News Brief: Trump on coronavirus, Iran nuclear deal, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Trump says US coronavirus spread 'not inevitable,' mulls new travel bans

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was not inevitable that the novel coronavirus would continue to spread in the United States, as he said he is considering travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea and appointed his vice president to lead the response.



Brazil confirms Latin America's first coronavirus case; US reports 57 cases

The United States reported 57 cases of the virus with President Trump declaring that he would meet US officials for a briefing on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Iran open to 'any initiative' after talks to save nuclear deal

After talks with the remaining parties to the deal in Vienna, Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said he was 'fully prepared' to reverse measures that apparently violated Tehran's commitments -- but only if the other side reciprocated.

OPINION | Wuhan, the Chinese city infamous as coronavirus epicenter, has a rich history

Historically, settlements have flourished on river banks. By that distinction, Wuhan can rightly be called the cradle of the Chinese civilisation. After all, the city sits on the confluence of the two mighty rivers- Yangtze & Han.

'Call me Harry,' says informal UK prince as he starts last round of royal duties



Britain's Prince Harry started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note on Wednesday, making it clear the audience listening to his speech on sustainable travel in Edinburgh should simply call him Harry.

Watch | Coronavirus Outbreak: US records over 60 cases







